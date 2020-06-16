We are not aware of Obaseki’s exit from ‘our great party’—APC

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Tuesday it had not been notified of the exit of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the party.

Obaseki had earlier on Tuesday announced his decision to leave the ruling party following his disqualification from next week’s governorship primaries in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said he was unaware of the governor’s exit from the party while responding to journalists’ inquiries on the matter.

He said: “The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the progressive party.

“We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party.”

