We are not behind insecurity in Imo – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State has rejected statement credited to the state government on the growing insecurity in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state government had alleged that PDP was behind the attack on innocent people and facilities in the state.

However, in a statement issued by its Acting Publicity Secretary in the state, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, noted that it would no longer entertain such accusations by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his aides.

The party threatened to sue the state government if it does not desist from such act.

PDP declared that its leaders are law-abiding and responsible citizens who cannot engage in action capable of putting he lives of innocent people of the state in danger.

The statement read: “The unsigned press releases were evidently sponsored by Senator Hope Uzodinma-led APC government to build trumped-up charges against the leaders of the major opposition party in the state, the PDP in order to intimidate, oppress and silence them from holding his unpopular administration accountable to the people of Imo State and to conceal his gross incompetence.

“The persistent horrendous state of insecurity in Imo leading to serial bloodbaths clearly shows a dripping lack of capacity on the part of APC government led by Uzodinma to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people, instructive of the tragic level of Uzodinma’s unpreparedness to govern the State.

“Deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the state, our party had in June this year advised Uzodinma to step down as governor given his evident weakness to manage the security crisis.

“Instead of recognising the well-based advice as a wake-up call, the government has since resorted to high-handedness, name-calling, blackmail, witch-hunting, and hawking of fake, malicious, and mischievous allegations such as the ones that prompted their statement against the PDP.”

