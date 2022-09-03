‘We are not equal at all, APC is smarter and knows the road,’ Tinubu mocks PDP over crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party without direction.

Tinubu, who spoke at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima door-to-door campaign group in Abuja, urged APC members not to be bothered about the major opposition party as preparations for the 2023 general elections gathered momentum.

He also mocked the PDP over its lingering crisis.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a post-presidential primary crisis with a faction loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, pushing for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over the poor handling of the process that produced the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate.

He said: “They got there (power) and turned it into an incubator. I wonder why they still exist as a party. These are people still fighting for the leadership of their party, looking for the direction of the compass. We are not equal at all; we are smarter. We know the road; let them follow.

“They spent 16 years and forgot that there is a railway infrastructure that can do haulage, human carriage, animal husbandry, and food carriage across the length and breadth of the country.”

Tinubu insisted that APC has the solution to the country’s challenges.

“We are not just the ones to hurl abuses and insults at our rivals’ party. We don’t need it. We are smarter; we are brilliant; we are courageous; we are not like them.

“We don’t need to worry about the PDP — poverty development party. Today, let’s lower the temperature. It’s not the time to campaign yet. They will hear a lot from us.

“We are the party of progressive ideas. We want a good education for our children, a good development for Nigeria, prosperity for this country, agricultural and agro-allied projects to be embarked upon,” the former Lagos State governor added.

