We are not recruiting, beware of fraudsters, WAEC warns job seekers

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned job seekers to ignore advertisements making the rounds on social media calling for qualified candidates to fill some vacant positions in the establishment.

Mrs Moyosola Adesina, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the council, made it known in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

READ ALSO:WAEC to begin issuance of digital certificates

She described the advertisement as misleading and the work of fraudsters.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform its stakeholders and the general public that the advert making the rounds on social media that the council is recruiting for the year 2022/2023 is false.

“The general public should disregard this advertisement as it is a hoax aimed at exploiting innocent Nigerians, especially desperate job seekers.

“For the purpose of clarity, WAEC will never ask anyone to pay any amount to secure a job on any of its platforms.

“Furthermore, the council publishes its recruitment advertisements only on national dailies and its official website,” Adesina said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now