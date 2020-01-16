We are ready to end child marriage – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the Federal Government would sustain ongoing efforts to end child marriage in the country.

He said by improving girl-child education, the problem of child marriage, particularly in the northern part of the country would be effectively addressed.

President Buhari stated these while commissioning the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja, adding that it is the collective responsibility of all to ensure that mothers of today and tomorrow are educated, encouraged and empowered.

He said: ‘‘Our quest is to ensure that concerns of women, children, and other vulnerable citizens are given prominence and ultimately addressed.

‘‘A key priority of our government is the development and implementation of social inclusion and economic sustenance policies. Our determination is to ensure that economic growth and prosperity are felt by as wide a circle as possible.

‘‘In particular, we are laying great emphasis on education of the girl– child. The high level of young girls who are out of school or unable to complete school due to socio-economic pressures is disturbing and must be addressed.

‘‘The launch of the National Strategy to End Child Marriage, 2016 – 2021 has been the first critical step towards increasing children’s access to quality all-round education and enhancing the retention of the girl-child in our schools.”

He charged the ministry to continue to champion and coordinate all matters relating to the plight of Nigerian women and the most vulnerable citizens and assured Nigerian women of his continued support and determination to see that the ministry delivers on this mandate.

The President commended the ministry and other relevant government agencies for positive contributions in reducing human trafficking and maternal mortality.

