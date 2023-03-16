We are rewriting Napoli’s history —Osimhen

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement after his club Napoli reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in history.

Osimhen bagged a brace on Wednesday night to help the Italian side beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, making it a 5-0 win on aggregate.

Osimhen’s double put the hosts in control after 55 minutes of the game and, having been brought down in the box, Piotr Zielinski converted the penalty himself to make it 3-0.

“We want to enjoy the moment and look ahead. It’s a great win, we re-wrote the history of this club,” said Osimhen, who was substituted late on.

“We keep dreaming, we don’t have limits. We follow our coach and look ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian international has revealed why he did not take the penalty that led to the third goal, which could have granted him the opportunity of bagging a hat-trick.

“The penalty Zieliniski asked me if he could take it, of course I’m a team player it doesn’t matter who scores as long as the team achieves success. I know my goals will come with or without penalty,” said Osimhen

He added:”It feels good, it feels amazing, it feels good to make history with this win, we want to keep on going like this until the next round we are ready for it.”

With a commanding 18-point lead at the top of Serie A, Napoli head into the last eight with a real chance to compete for top prize in European football.

