We are saints when compared to the level of corruption in Nigeria today —IBB

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida fondly referred to as IBB, has launched a scathing critique on the present state of corruption in the country.

Ripples Nigeria had repeatedly reported how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered pilfered funds linked to various members of the political class without major indictments.

IBB who stated this during an interview on AriseTV which held on Friday, opined that military leaders were “saints when compared to the level of corruption in Nigeria today.

He was reacting to insinuations that corruption thrived under his administration.

“I sacked a governor for misappropriating about N300,000. But now you have people who have stolen billions of naira walking the streets. They are taken to court and come out.”

He further highlighted how the political class has contributed to the downward spiral of the country due to its impunity.

“Nigeria’s problem is leadership. There is a disconnect between leadership and followership.

“The leaders need to understand Nigeria and Nigerians.

Speaking in the vexed issue of restructuring, the former leader said “Restructuring means different things to different Nigerians. The people at every level have to participate in deciding how Nigeria is to be governed.

“We have to rewrite the narrative. Nigerians don’t have core values as a people, and the politicians have to play a role in this direction.”

