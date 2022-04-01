We are shocked with the level of insecurity in Nigeria —Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed shock over escalating insecurity and killing of Nigerians by terrorists under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwankwaso who was also a Minister of Defence during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, also lamented a situation where the terrorists are making incursions into Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power.

Kwankwaso who expressed his disappointment while appearing on a Channels TV programme on Thursday, said he was shocked that “Obasanjo left behind a military that was capable, disciplined and ever ready to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria,” but all he left behind has been eroded.

“It is very unfortunate that all of us in this country have to find ourselves in this problem. The issue of security, not only in Nigeria but all over the world, is key.

“And that is why our Constitution and every other Constitution that I know put a lot of emphasis on the issue of security of lives and property.

“I had the opportunity to become the Minister of Defence during the second tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and in that office; I had the opportunity to work together with the military.

“I believe that we left a military that was capable and disciplined and ever ready to defend the territorial integrity of this country.

“Now what we are seeing today under a retired General, in my opinion, is a reflection of leadership.

“So, put all this together, what we are seeing today, my humble self and many other people who are associated with the military and other security agencies, are very much shocked and surprised that some of these things are happening, happening not too far away from here in Abuja.

“Happening between here and Kaduna and many other parts of this country. I believe this is the time to advise the government to do whatever they can to get better improvements so that people can have confidence in this country.”

