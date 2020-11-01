We are still quantifying losses recorded during #EndSARS protests —BRT Operators

Primero Transport Services Limited, the operators of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, said on Sunday they were still quantifying losses recorded during the two-week suspension of operations occasioned by the violence that trailed the recent #EndSARS protests across the country.

The firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Mutiu Yekeen, stated this during a chat with journalists in Lagos.

He said: “Like every other company that has been affected by these crises, we are still trying to quantify our losses as an organisation.

“We have not been able to operate for 14 days, and this has affected our business negatively. As an organisation, we are currently quantifying our losses.”

READ ALSO: BRT operator, Primero, says it lost N100m to #EndSARS protest

Yekeen, who said the company commenced operation on Friday, assured the commuters that it would resume full operations to reduce the hardship which commuters were currently going through.

“We are going to operate maximally as an organisation. We have a lot of buses in our corridor.

“We have started operations. We will do our best to ensure that people get to their destinations within record time,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions