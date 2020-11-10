We have not received any petition on police brutality – Gombe panel

The Secretary of the Gombe State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Muhammed Kumo, said on Monday panel has not received any petition from members of the public on the matter.

Kumo, who is also the acting Director of Public Prosecution in the state, told journalists at a public forum that the panel was still expecting victims of police brutality to come forward with their complaints more than one week after its inauguration by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said: “We are yet to receive memoranda from members of the public. But we are still waiting for a memo. As you are aware, the commission has expanded its window of communication; we can also receive entries through emails.

“We have two desk officers for those who want to file their complaints manually.”

