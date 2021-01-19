We arrested 471 drug offenders in Lagos in 2020 —NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday revealed that it arrested drug offenders comprising 424 males and 47 females in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the state Commander (Narcotics), Mr Ralph Igwenagu, during an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Igwenagu said the offenders who were between the ages of 14 and 58 were all arrested in Lagos.

He said, “Out of this numbers, 257 associated with the offences directly or were accomplices to the crime were charged to court.

“A total of 214 people, who are drug users, were counselled and released,’’

He also revealed that 11,798 kilogrammes (over 11 tons) of various illicit hard drugs and 722.31 litres of the same illicit drugs (liquid) were seized in the year 2020 from people who were in illegal possession of the drugs.

He said, “These comprised of cannabis sativa (hemp) 11,598.549 kg, Cocaine 0.848 kg, Heroine 0.101 kg, Tramadol 167.869 kg, Diazepam 7.645 kg, Exol-5 2.05 kg, Methamphetamine 0.072 kg and Rohypnol 21.707 kg.

“The liquid seizures are Codeine base Cough Syrup, Diazepam injections and Tramadol injections that makes 722.31 litres.’’

According to him, the agency in the same year convicted 72 defendants at the Federal High Court in Lagos

“This comprised 71 males and a female with various degrees of jail terms,’’

“In the same vein, the unit successfully rehabilitated six drug-dependent persons brought in by their parents,’’ he said.

He went on to say that the command also embarked on advocacy visits to various stakeholders such as traditional institutions, relevant Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the likes to sensitise the stakeholders and the public on the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

“The command, however, still seeks continuous assistance from all Lagosians by providing credible information on illicit drug activities in their neighbourhoods.

“Together we will reduce the menace of illicit drug abuse and trafficking in Lagos to the barest minimum,’’ he said.

