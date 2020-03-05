We cannot reveal name of Italian who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria —Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Wednesday said he cannot reveal the identity of the Italian who brought Coronavirus into the country because it was against the ethics of the medical profession.

The commissioner also hinted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is trying to trace the passengers who boarded the same Turkish Airlines flight with the Italian.

The Italian, who arrived in Lagos from Milan on February 24, is currently undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

According to Abayomi, who spoke at a world press conference on Wednesday, the 65 passengers who have travelled out of Lagos are being tracked by WHO and state epidemiologists because they are no longer under Lagos jurisdiction.

“Out of the 84 based in Lagos, 49 are reachable, 35 are unreachable. We are trying our best through other means to contact them.

“The 35 passengers are unreachable because of the abnormal data they might have provided for us in their forms; wrong information via telephone numbers, residential addresses and next of kin”, the commissioner said.

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: Sultan goes spiritual, declares special fast, prayer across Nigeria

He also disclosed that the 35 people who might have had contact with the Italian in Ogun State were still under the 14-day quarantine period.

He said: “I spoke with the Commissioner of Health there yesterday (Tuesday) and so far nobody has developed the symptom. Six people from the hotel he lodged in Lagos are also being monitored. The drivers that were involved are also being monitored. We don’t have any case at the moment. Nobody is in isolation except the index case. Four people have been tested so far, three were negative, one positive.”

Speaking on calls for the identity of the Italian to be revealed, Abayomi said: “We cannot give out information about the identity of the patient; it is against our practice as medical professionals, unless you get it from somewhere else, you won’t get it from me. What value is it to you? Would you like me to give your own private information out to the public? It is against our ethical rules of engagement, we can’t do that, there is patient-doctor confidentiality.”

Join the conversation

Opinions