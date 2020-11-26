‘We can’t achieve development in an insecure environment,’ Buhari tells African leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for the provision of adequate security in African countries.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call when he received the Algerian President Special Envoy, Sabri Boukadoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said no growth or development could be achieved in an insecure environment, adding that peace, tranquillity and security were essential in African countries.

Buhari said: “Unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well.

“We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation?

“We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

The president promised that his administration would encourage and support every move that would enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

