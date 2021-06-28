Entertainment
‘We can’t be silenced on Baba Ijesha’s case,’ Iyabo Ojo, Blessing tell TAMPAN
Movie stars, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing, have reacted to the decision of the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, (TAMPAN) to bar movie producers from working with some stars over their roles in the ordeal of Omiyimika Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha.
Baba Ijesha is currently standing trial for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl at the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos.
TAMPAN leadership had said on Monday they would no longer condone the unruly behaviour of Ojo and Nkechi on the matter.
The veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, who is one of the elders in the TAMPAN community, said he is prepared to “blackball” the career of the aforementioned thespians.
READ ALSO: Embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, in court again, granted bail
Ojo, who responded to the threat on Instagram, however, said she can never be silenced by TAMPAN.
She wrote: “Silence is golden.
“This is why a lot of our boys and girl child get abused, molested, or raped daily and yet they’re afraid to SPEAK UP. This is because they’ll be bullied to silence them.
Silence ain’t golden in Nigeria.”
Blessing has also reacted to the TAMPAN leaders’ threat.
