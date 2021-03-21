We can’t stoop so low to spy on one individual, DHQ slams reports it is monitoring Sunday Igboho | Ripples Nigeria

The defence headquarters (DHQ) has refuted allegations that it sent its operatives to spy on Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho.

On Friday, a viral video had shown two alleged spies fleeing on a motorcycle while being chased by Igboho’s supporters.

The alleged spies were accused of carrying out a “survey” of Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

However, in a statement on Saturday, March 20, Bernard Onyeuko, DHQ spokesperson said the military’s attention has been drawn to the video.

Onyeuko said: “For the records, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are highly professional in the discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles, responsibilities and duties in its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the Nigerian Nation.

“As such, the Military cannot stoop so low to such extent to ‘spy’ on one individual, as wildly and loosely alleged.

Read also: DHQ pledges to protect critical national assets

“Secondly, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a highly disciplined and professional organization with extant laws and regulations which guide the actions of its personnel in the conduct of their duties. As such, it is practically impossible for military personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such a manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his cohorts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, preliminary investigation has so far revealed that one of the alleged ‘soldiers’ is a serial impersonator. Meanwhile, credible eyewitnesses and sources have also revealed that some associates of Igboho went in pursuit of some individuals when the motorbike conveying the impersonator and one Nigerian Air Force personnel ran into them.

“The duo were immediately apprehended and taken to the said ‘IGBOHO House’ at Soka before Ibadan toll gate where they were branded as spies. Furthermore, investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Airforce and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day.”

The DHQ warned individuals and groups to desist from disparaging the reputation of the Nigerian military.

Join the conversation

Opinions