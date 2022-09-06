‘We can’t watch our house collapse’, VCs unveil negotiation team to address ASUU strike

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) said it has put together a negotiation team over the strike embarked upon by Nigerian university lecturers.

The Federal Government (FG)-Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) face-off has degenerated into continued stalemate as the lecturers had declared comprehensive, indefinite strike after the federal government failed to yield to their demands.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the ex-Secretary-General and Team Co-coordinator, Prof. Michael Faborode, said the team was necessary to help pave way for resolutions.

He noted that no serving VC or pro-chancellor was included in the peace body, adding that membership was based on the record of service.

Members of the team include Prof. Jibril Aminu, ex-VC, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID); Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former VC, University of Ibadan (UI); Prof. Ekanem Braide, President, Academy of Science; Dr Nkechi Nwagogu, ex-Pro-Chancellor, University of Calabar (UNICAL); Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, ex-VC, Federal University, Dutse; Prof. Akpan Ekpo, ex-VC, University of Uyo (UNIUYO).

Others are Prof. Joe Ahaneku, ex-VC, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK); Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary General, CVCNU; and Prof. Michael Faborode, ex-VC, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Faborode bemoaned the protracted industrial action, adding scholars would no longer watch as “our house collapses on us as elders.”

He noted that they had no industry other than the university system and were ready for talks geared at bettering the system.

The professor further stressed that efforts would be built on Prof. Nimi Briggs committee recommendations in order to come up with quick solutions.

Faborode added that the “Peace Team of Elders” would operate under the auspices of the CVCNU/CPC, noting the FG and ASUU are being reached to accept the intervention of the independent team.

The strike that commenced in February 2022 has generated a lot of reactions, especially from Nigerians blaming both the FG and ASUU for allowing the situation to fester.

