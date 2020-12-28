We counted 10 corpses after Boko Haram attack, Borno residents tell Gov Zulum

Residents of communities in Borno State that were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on the night of Saturday, December 26, have told Governor Babagana Zulum, during a visit on Sunday, that they counted 10 dead bodies after the terrorists left.

According to Zulum’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau, the governor paid a visit to the Tashan Alade, Shaffa and Khiributu communities in Hawul local government area of the state to access the extent of damage caused by the insurgents who reportedly rode into the communities in Hilux vans and opened fire on the residents, burning down houses and looting food items.

The governor who also visited and inspected destroyed property in Yimirshika, Azare and Sabon-Kasuwa communities, immediately ordered the reconstruction of properties, including a police station and market stalls, and promised the people that his government would do everything possible to avert further attacks.

He also ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other security components to strengthen local security network in Shafa while surveillance vehicles are to be provided for hunters and vigilantes in Yimirshika.

While interacting with the governor, the residents said:

“The Boko Haram gunmen simply opened fire on both the residents and their livestock. We counted about 10 corpses, mostly men and children after they left. Many of us ran into the mountains to avoid being gunned down.

“Three persons were killed in Shafa, among whom were two hunters and a civilian. In addition to that, thousands of bags of farm produce recently harvested by farmers were also looted by the insurgents.

“They also burned down two churches, the Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), in Tashan Allade. They went to the markets and emptied the shops and stalls.”

