We did not appoint Governor Ganduje visiting Professor –American University

An American university, the East Carolina University (ECU), has distanced itself from the purported appointment of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a visiting professor.

The institution said the letter of appointment said to have emanated from a member of its faculty was not authorised by the institution’s officials.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, December 2, Ganduje’s Special Assistant on Media, Abba Anwar, had said that the governor’s appointment as a visiting professor to the ECU was contained in a letter sent to him by the school through one Dr. Victor Mbarika, a lecturer of International Center for IT and Development at the university’s College of Business on November 30.

Anwar added that “Ganduje was selected due to his accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.”

He added that “Ganduje’s choice is a depiction of close monitoring of his achievements as a governor in the last couple of years, which eventually earned him global recognition and commendation.”

Anwar also brandished the letter which read in part:

“You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large.

Read also: No state fights corruption like Kano —Ganduje

“We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria; Fellow, National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria; and your investment in Human Capital Development.

“Looking at your academic, administrative, and overall leadership record in Nigeria and Africa, you fit perfectly in East Carolina University’s goal to remain a leading research and teaching institution in the United States and beyond.”

However, in a swift reaction on Friday, December 4, the university in a letter posted in its website, confirmed that though Mbarika was its faculty member, he had no authority to make such appointment.

In a letter addressed to Ganduje and signed by ECU’s Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, B. Grant Hayes, the school denounced making the governor its visiting professor.

The letter reads:

“It has been brought to my attention that you received a letter from a faculty member dated November 30, 2020, that appeared to offer you an unpaid appointment in the “International Center for IT and Development” at East Carolina University College of Business.

“I must inform you that the letter you received from Dr. Victor Mbarika, on November 30, 2020, does not convey an authorized offer of appointment or establish any position of scholar or professor at East Carolina University (“ECU”).

“Only the Chancellor, myself, or another official identified in ECU’s published statement on Delegation of Contracting Authority for the Division of Academic Affairs may authorize or sign appointment letters under which faculty are employed. Dr. Mbarika is not such an official.”

Join the conversation

Opinions