‘We did nothing wrong,’ suspended monarchs tell Obiano

The 12 suspended monarchs in Anambra State said on Thursday they did nothing wrong to warrant their suspension by the state government.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, had on Thursday ordered the suspension of the traditional rulers for one year in the first instance, for alleged misconduct.

They were suspended for allegedly travelling out of the state without government’s approval.

However, at a joint press conference in Abuja, the Igwe of Nawfia, Chioke Nwankwo, said the monarchs travelled to Abuia to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the good things he had been doing for the South-East Zone.

He said: “The visit was to thank Buhari for the appointment of notable Igbo sons and daughters into important positions since he became president.

“Is this an offence? The Second Niger Bridge had been presented as an impossible task by previous administrations, but it is now becoming a reality under his watch as it is nearing completion. We appreciated him for this.

“We know that the project is very dear to our hearts because it is key to boosting business activities between the people of the South East and the entire country. Where did we go wrong here?

“The Enugu-Onitsha expressway that the Buhari administration is rehabilitating is another magnificent reason why we went to thank the president.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway rehabilitation that the government has also embarked on, is another reason why we took the step. These projects have been pipe dreams and had been elusive during past administrations.

“They have given the entire South Eastern people concerns. As Royal Fathers who are custodians of all our heritage, we felt that it was incumbent on us to express our appreciation to the president and to urge him to do more for the zone.

“Where did we commit a crime in these laudable efforts? On what ground is the Igwe and the state government angry with us?”

