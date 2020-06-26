We did nothing wrong with APC NWC dissolution —Bagudu

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said on Friday the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did nothing wrong by dissolving the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The party had during its NEC meeting on Thursday, dissolved the NWC led by Adams Oshiomhole and put in place a caretaker committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni, to run its affairs for six months.

However, the 18 members of the Oshiomhole-led NWC had threatened to challenge the dissolution of the committee and other decisions taken at the meeting in court.

Bagudu, who disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after he led the APC governors on a “thank you” visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the President received due legal advice before he took a position on the party’s crisis.

He said President Buhari, who is the leader of the party would never do anything that is contrary to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

He said: “The media says a lot of things, but Mr. President is very clear that he received due legal advice.

“Remember that before the 2019 primaries, Mr. President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency.

“Even when it was convenient to extend the tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr. President said ‘no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing.’

“So, Mr. President will never do anything which the constitutional provisions of the party, talk less of the country, do not allow him to do.”

He said President Buhari was happy that the leadership crisis in the party had been resolved.

