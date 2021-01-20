‘We did what we came here to do. No US president matched my achievement,’ Trump boasts in farewell address

The outgoing United States President, Donald Trump, said on Tuesday his team did what Americans elected him to do about five years ago.

Trump, who was elected in 2016, lost his re-election bid after he was defeated by Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election in the US.

His tenure officially ends on Wednesday with Biden expected to take over as the country’s 46th president later in the day.

In a farewell address released on Tuesday, Trump celebrated his legacy in the four years he was in power, saying no president achieved what he was able to achieve.

Though he wished the new administration of Biden and his Vice Kamala Harris success in the years ahead, he did so without acknowledging his successor by name.

Before a sudden change of heart, the president had refused to offer a full concession to Biden who secured 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232.

In a recorded address, he said:

“We did what we came here to do, and so much more. I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that’s what you elected me to do.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.

“We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck – a very important word.

“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves, a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”

While also taking on Twitter and other social media platforms for suspending his accounts following the January 6 Capitol Building insurrection, Trump added:

“Shutting down free and open debate violates our core values and most enduring traditions

Read also: Trump grants last-minute pardon to 143 people

“America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”

The outgoing president also had strong words for China with whom he was involved in a long-drawn war all through his four years in the White House.

He also noted that the Middle East peace deals his administration brokered helped in a great way to bring peace to the region

“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.

“I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart and optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come,” Trump concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions