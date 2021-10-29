Politics
We didn’t call for boycott of Anambra elections —IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, debunked reports that it called for the boycott of the upcoming Anambra elections scheduled for November 6.
This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, who accused the media of being dishonest in their reportage.
The group stated that its position in the political sphere has nothing to do with the forthcoming Anambra election.
The statement clarified the current stay-at-home order from November 5 to November 10, noting that, “The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to clarify that contrary to speculations and blackmail, IPOB has never made any official statement or called for the boycott of Anambra State gubernatorial election coming on 6th of November 2021. It will therefore be wrong for people to speculate or peddle falsehood against us when there is no basis for such.
Read also: IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections
“All we need is the release of our Leader who committed no crime to be held perpetually in custody. We have gathered through intelligence the plot by Nigeria Government to keep our leader in detention perpetually through court adjournments.
“Politicians must leave IPOB out of their predicaments. They should stop dragging IPOB into their election. We knew their evil plans when they were killing their fellow politicians and blaming it on IPOB. They should leave us alone.
“We urge media houses to be objective in their reportage and cross-check their facts. IPOB has never at any time called for a boycott of the Anambra election. Media houses should stop publishing lies against us.”
