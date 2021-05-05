We didn't mandate COVID-19 vaccination as condition for clearance, Osun NYSC clarifies | Ripples Nigeria

News
We didn’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination as condition for clearance, Osun NYSC clarifies
The rumours that COVID-19 vaccination had been made mandatory for youths serving in Osun State, has been denied by the State Co-ordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Adewale Adegoke.
Adegoke who was responding to the trends that made the rounds on social media Tuesday, said denied the scheme has not mandated vaccination as a condition for the monthly biometric clearance.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Adegoke said vaccination for COVID-19 remained a thing of choice, and corps members would never be forced to get it.
“The vaccine administration is voluntary and therefore only corps members and members of staff who were interested were administered the vaccine during the 2021 Batch A orientation course and now,” the statement read.
“It should also be noted that out of the over 4000 corps members in the state only a few hundreds have been vaccinated so far.
READ ALSO: NYSC denies abandoning corps members at covid-19 isolation centres
“The State Coordinator, having been vaccinated along with the management and some members of staff had encouraged corps members and other members of staff to leverage on the opportunity provided by the scheme in order to be safe.
“The kind gesture of the Director-General in liaising with the appropriate bodies to ensure the vaccine is made available to corps members nationwide is proof of his deep commitment to the welfare and safety of the NYSC members but at no point in time did the scheme at all levels ever compel nor attach its statutory duties to the corps members to the administration of the corona vaccine.
“We wish to call on members of the scheme in the state to debunk all rumours and myths surrounding the vaccine as it has been proven and approved to be safe”, it reads.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...