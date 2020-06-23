We didn’t seal off APC secretariat —Police

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday evening dismissed reports that the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja had been sealed off.

In a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the police said its operatives were deployed to the APC secretariat to maintain peace and ensure there was no breakdown of law and order at the place.

According to Mba, the policemen were deployed in the premises “to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.”

He added that the party members and the secretariat staff were at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses as usual.

Mba said: “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed in the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

“The deployment is a proactive move by the force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

“The presence of police personnel at the secretariat is not to seal up the complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.”

“Members of the APC as well staff of the secretariat are, therefore, at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the secretariat as always.”

The APC had been rocked by leadership crisis following last Tuesday’s suspension of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Court of Appeal which upheld the lower court’s decision to suspend the ex-Edo State governor as the ruling party’s helmsman.

