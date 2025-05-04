‘We didn’t walked out on Remi Tinubu, you only want to blackmail us’, Rivers women reply Wike

A Rivers State women group under the auspices of the Rivers Professional Women League (RPWL), has refuted allegations by former governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that they walked out on First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Wike had said their action of walking out on Mrs Tinubu during a function in the state was sponsored, “very disturbing and embarrassing.”

The women had created a scene on Friday when they staged a walkout during the Women’s Initiative Empowerment Programme organized by the wife of the President’s Renewed Hope Initiative in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

During the protest walk out, the women vehemently rejected being addressed by the wife of the Sole Administrator, Dr. Theresa Ibas who represented the First Lady at the programme.

While addressing the walk out in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike said the women were being sponsored by the same people who had been begging him for a reconciliation and a second chance, apparently referring to suspended Governor Sim Fubara.

But in a statement jointly signed by Nimi Fiberisima, Esq. President, Jennifer Boms Wolugbom, Secretary and Tambari Menete, Director of Publicity, the RPWL said Wike was only out to blackmail them by “trying hard to spin the narrative to soothe his purpose.”

The RPWL blamed the minister for allegedly spinning the narrative of what transpired at the event, stressing that they were misinformed that the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fatima Abass, was going to address them, only to realise that Ibas’s wife was the representative of the First Lady.

They argued that Wike’s constant use of the peaceful disposition of Rivers people to haunt them has become his article in trade in recent times and it will be unfair and counter-productive to continue on this path of blackmail.

They emphasized that Wike has devoted more time to activities in Rivers beyond his primary place of assignment in Abuja where he is superintending over as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are miffed by this constant unnecessary heating up of Rivers’ polity. It is trite to inform the public that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is not by any means involved or directed any of the Rivers Women to act on his behalf as to what transpired in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 2, 2025,” the statement said

READ ALSO: Three police officers detained over suspect’s death in Kebbi

“The women are just organic supporters who do not want to be taken for a ride. Much as Governor Siminalayi Fubara is toeing the path of peace and embarking on reconciliation process, it does not translate to enslavement and/or insulting the sensibilities of Rivers people as being manipulated.

“It is apparent that Rivers women did not and cannot walk out on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu or disrespect her husband, President Bola Tinubu.

“Such a narrative is the imaginative spinning of Chief Nyesom Wike to blackmail Rivers people, as always. What people failed to understand is that political position is transient and in no time this phase of history will pass and all the actors will also fizzle out, some on the good side and some others on the bad side.

“Why are things always different in Rivers State just because Wike is a Minister?

“The truth remains that Rivers women hold the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in high esteem and couldn’t have walked out on her.

“The disconnect is that women were misinformed that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, would be represented by the wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Abbas Tajudeen, on the strength of which they happily mobilised and excitedly prepared to receive her.

“Unfortunately, as they gathered in expectation, they were shocked to see Mrs. Theresa Ibas, which in itself was improper.

“It is therefore unfounded and preposterous for Chief Nyesom Wike to suddenly conclude, as always, to say the least, that Rivers women embarrassed the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and by extension Mr. President.

“Undoubtedly, Rivers women respect and love Mr. President, his leadership and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and support her visionary empowerment programme, Renewed Hope Initiative, but the challenge is that often, Chief Nyesom Wike tends to be more Catholic than the Pope.

“He feels he is the only Nigerian that loves and supports the President most, and almost believes that the President’s breath depends on him.

“Let it be clear to all that ‘a tree does not make a forest’. Let’s heed the caution of the time, as time, indeed, will certainly tell.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now