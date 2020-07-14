We discussed developmental issues, Obaseki says after virtual meeting with Buhari

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday said he held a meeting by virtual means with the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaseki explained that he and the President discussed major developmental issues affecting lives in Edo State.

“My relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari is that of a father and son. I was on a zoom meeting with the President, during which we engaged on development issues affecting Edo people and Nigerians,” he wrote on Facebook page.

“We also discussed measures to manage the spread of COVID-19.”

The governor is seeking a second term on the opposition party platform, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his disqualification from the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election is scheduled to hold on September 19.

