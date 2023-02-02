‘We don’t fear anybody,’ El-Rufai dares presidency cabal allegedly working against Tinubu

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday dared the cabal he accused of working against the presidential aspiration of the party’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor had during an interview on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, claimed that some elements in the presidency are working against the former Lagos State governor’s success in next month’s election.

He added that the individuals in question are still bitter that the candidates lost out in the June 8, 2022 presidential primary that produced Tinubu as APC candidate in the election.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt dismisses El-Rufai’s claim of gang-up against Tinubu

The presidency had since dismissed the governor’s claim on gang-up against the APC candidate in the State House.

El-Rufai, who featured in a programme in the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), insisted that he feared nobody in the country.

He said: “ Respecting people is not fear, I swear we don’t fear anyone in this country, so we are not fearful, we respectful but if you show us you are not an elder, I swear we will fight you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now