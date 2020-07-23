‘We don’t have a president, we have a travel vlogger’ —Aisha Yesufu

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip on Thursday to forestall political tensions in Mali, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Aisha Yesufu has called out President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a travel vlogger.

The activist who took to her social media handle, expressed her displeasure over what she called the president’s “lack of empathy” concerning the insecurity plaguing his country, adding that the president had returned to “business”.

“Anything to be in a plane, Buhari would do it. As long as it involves travelling, he would jump on it. He’s there to talk about the political unrest in the Francophone country, meanwhile his country is boiling, his country is practically falling, but yet, that doesn’t concern President Muhammadu Buhari,”

She further stated that the country did not have a president but a travel vlogger and blogger who was only concerned about the benefits that came with the office and was unbothered about the country’s current security challenges.

