We don’t have the best leaders in Africa, but entertainment has changed the narrative —Davido

Talented Nigerian Afropop singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has stated that Africa does not have the best of leaders at the helm, but entertainment has changed the narrative.

The ‘Skelewu’ crooner, who made the remarks during an interview with Apple Music said that entertainment has done well to change the narratives about the continent.

He disclosed further during the question and answer session that the unifying power of music, fashion, and entertainment has somewhat made up for bad leadership.

He said, ‘‘Every successful person who has experienced success can’t explain the feeling.

“I’m happy that entertainment switched the narrative. We don’t have the best leaders. We have the worst governments.

‘‘If you go to the Paris Fashion Week, 80% of the models and creative directors are African. I’m happy that entertainment switched the narrative about Africa. We don’t have the best leaders, and we have the worst government, but our entertainment is it.” Davido added during the interview.

