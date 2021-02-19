We don’t know how much is made per month at Lekki tollgate — LCC MD | Ripples Nigeria

The Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Yomi Omomuwasan, says he does not know how much is made at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos monthly.

Mr Omomuwasan of LCC who are is the operators of the Lekki tollgate, spoke on Nigeria Info 99.3fm on Thursday.

When asked about how much the company makes monthly, and how much it must have lost so far, he said “We don’t have a figure to that. We don’t know.”

Mr Omomuwasan also said it will take about four months to completely repair the tollgate which was burnt last October in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests.

“We’ve always said that we are not part of the problem, we are not part of the #EndSARS issue, we are just a company, operating and working on its own and all of a sudden, you find out one day that you have been forced out of your location. And if the place has been cleared, for us, it means we can go back to our normal life,” he said.

“First, we will estimate and evaluate the asset that is burnt down, once we put a figure to it, we will approach the insurance company to make a claim. We will then go on to do e-tolling procurements, conduct civil works, engage the restoration of the cablings. That will take the next four months for us to get to that point. It takes an average of six months to one year to build a tolling system anywhere in the world”, he stated.

