We don’t work based on newspaper reports, Senate reacts to calls by Govs to dump Infectious diseases bill

The Nigerian Senate has reacted to calls by state governors for Nigeria’s federal lawmakers to dump the controversial Infectious Diseases Bill 2020 currently before both chambers of the National Assembly.

According to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the state governors are yet to formally communicate their position to the Senate.

Basiru, who reacted in a message on his verified twitter handle @DrSRJ_ also insisted that the Senate does not work based on newspaper reports.

It would be recalled that there had been wide condemnation of the proposed bill by a wide section of Nigerians who felt that the bill was draconian and an attempt to stampede the rights of citizens.

The bill however caught the attention of the state governors, who after their 8th COVID-19 teleconference of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), called on the lawmakers to immediately suspend further consideration of the bill.

However, Senator Basiru in a statement on his Twitter handle said: “As to inquiry on what is the position of the Senate to the newspaper report on the call for suspension by Governors of the infectious disease bill.

“The Senate does not act on newspaper reports.

“When and if a communication is received by the Senate from appropriate channel, it will be considered democratically in accordance with the procedure of the Senate and a decision taken by majority as is expected in a democracy.

“So I cannot predict what will be the disposition of majority of the Senate to the “advice” of the Governors to.

“The Bill is yet to be read the Second time at which stage, by Senate Orders, the principles of the Bill will be discussed and a decision taken on whether the Bill should proceed for further legislative processes.

“Personally, I think the governors may engage the Senators in their respective states on whatever objections they have on the Bill so that it may be taken up on their behalf by the Senators from their states during the second reading.”

