‘We gave our best to Nigerians,’ Buhari praises cabinet members at valedictory meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commended members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for giving their best to the country in the last seven-and-half years.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, spoke after the valedictory FEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He directed the ministers to tidy up their work and avoid last-minute rush that could compromise their good jobs over the last few years.

The president also met with workers in the State House and commended them for supporting his administration since 2015.

Buhari said: “I am proud to say we gave our best. In the cause of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven-and-half years, we have differed on many issues.

“I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can.

“I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together. I look forward to greeting many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr. President. I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29, 2015, one of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

