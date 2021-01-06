We generated N1.5tn in 2020 —Nigeria Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday announced that it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 for the year 2020.

It explained that the amount generated exceeded the initial target of N1,380,765,353,462, and the sum of N1,342,006,918,504.55 was generated in 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, said the success came as a result of willingly to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19 and the efforts fostered towards doing the right thing.

The NCS spokesperson Joseph Attah issued a statement on behalf of the service saying its revenue generation profile had continued to be on the rise annually based on the ongoing reforms in the service.

The statement said that the partial border closure has pushed cargoes to follow the right routes thus generating more income for the service.

The NCS said, “Before the commencement of the border drill on August 20, 2019, revenue generation was between N4bn to N5bn but now NCS generates between N5bn to N9bn daily.

It added that the border closure has contributed greatly to the service by generating more revenue and income

“Diplomatic engagements that took place during the partial land border closure yielded many positive results, including the commitment to comply with the ECOWAS protocol on transit operationalisation of joint border patrols at both sides of the border.”

“Accordingly, the service wishes to express its readiness to strictly implement the outcome of the diplomatic engagements as the land borders open for movement of cargoes,” it said.

The NCS stated that “intelligence gathered during the period and the introduction of the e-Customs, whose components include installation of scanners at all entry points would enhance border security and boost national trade facilitation.

READ ALSO: ‌More difficulties await Nigerians as Customs bans importation of goods via land border

It revealed that three new scanners have been purchased by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria is also working on purchasing four new scanners that will promote security at the borders

Adding that “ CBN would establish the control centre for monitoring all scanning sites in its bid to boost the national economy, especially the agricultural sector.

“This means that within the next six months, NCS will have about seven functional scanners to be mounted at strategic entry points even before the full deployment of e-Customs components, which will see to the deployment of 135 modern scanners,” it said.

It further mentioned that the effort geared towards prevention of the entry of items that could compromise security, economy and the wellbeing of citizens has yielded positive results such as the seizures of 4,304 assorted items with a duty paid value of N28,287,285,847.52.

According to the service the seizures include arms, ammunition, illicit drugs, used clothing, vegetable oil, frozen poultry and foreign rice, among other contrabands.

It also urged Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as the country’s borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Join the conversation

Opinions