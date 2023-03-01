‘We got punished’ – Iheanacho rues Leicester’s FA Cup ouster

Following Leicester City’s elimination from the Emirates FA Cup, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his disappointment.

The Foxes were eliminated from the competition after losing 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium.

Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics gave Blackburn Rovers a 2-0 lead before Iheanacho cut the deficit for the former champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ team fought hard after the match but couldn’t score an equalizer.

Read Also: Iheanacho nets winner as Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

“I am so disappointed, I don’t even have the words now especially because we were at home,” Iheanacho told LCTV.

“We did our bit but it was not enough. If you don’t do what you have to do, you get punished. We just have to look forward to the Premier League and do better,” Iheanacho added.

Iheanacho had scored to help Leicester reach the fifth round of the competition.

Leicester City will now shift attention to this weekend’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now