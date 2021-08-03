We have lost 43 people to herdsmen attack —Plateau community

A youth leader in the Irigwe community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Lawrence Zongo, has put the death toll in the recent clashes between the indigenes and Fulani herdsmen at 43, with over 60 injured, and over 20,000 displaced.

The clashes which began on Saturday, had spilled into Sunday and Monday, before the police moved in to quell it.

Before then, 13 people were reported dead while over 250 houses were reportedly burnt down.

But in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, Zongo said the attackers invaded the communities again on Monday night, leaving 43 people dead by the time they were through.

In the statement, Zongo who is the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, said:

“While we are still mourning those killed in the previous attack, the Fulani militia herdsmen returned on Monday and attacked many more villages including Chwuyeh, Ntiroku (Angwan Magaji), Isho (Kishisho), Gyeh (Kigam), Kangbro, Hwrra, Zirshe, Maiyanga, and Dundu.

Read also: Plateau Senator sheds tears as suspected herdsmen attack community, kill 13, raze houses

“A total of 43 dead bodies had been recovered from various communities attacked by Fulani militia on Monday.

“Over 60 people are seriously injured while more than 20,000 of our people have been dislodged in an operation that lasted for more than six hours. Many were injured and hundreds of households razed.

“In Isho village, five people were killed; Chuweh, six; Ntireku (Angwan Magaji),five; Ghey (Kigam),five; Kangbro,11; Dundu, two, and Hwrra /Mai-Yanga ,11. One soldier wasalso killed by the marauders.

“We are really tired of what is going on while Governor Simon Lalong and the security agencies are not doing anything to curb the crisis. He only comes out to blow hit air,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions