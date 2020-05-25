We have no agreement with Nigerian govt to evacuate Nigerians from Canada —Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday denied having any existing contract with the Nigerian government to evacuate stranded Nigerians from Canada.

The Canadian government had last week denied Air Peace, contracted by the federal government to evacuate stranded Nigerians, landing permits over disagreement with Nigerian authorities.

A statement issued by the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihewot Mekonnen, said it was the responsibility of the Nigerian government and its agencies to choose partner airlines for the evacuation exercise.

The Ethiopian Airlines said it evacuated 187 Canadians and resident permit holders from Nigeria from the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Canada enroute Addis Ababa.

The airlines said it has been operating regular flights between Addis Ababa and Toronto Canada for several years.

It added more Canadians would be evacuated from Nigeria in the coming days.

The statement read: “Ethiopian Airlines as an airline is ready to operate any flight for evacuation when requested by the respective government and agencies.

“As of now the Airline has already operated such flights and is having an ongoing discussion to evacuate Canadians and Canada resident permit holders from Nigeria.

“Ethiopian Airlines is not yet contracted to evacuate Nigerians from Canada. That is the responsibility of the Nigerian government and its agencies to choose partners for such evacuation.”

