We have no confirmed case of coronavirus – Lagos govt

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Sunday there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

The commissioner said in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle -@ProfAkinAbayomi – there has not been any confirmed case of the virus following the quarantine of a Nigerian who just returned from China.

The returnee, according to Abayomi, had presented himself at a hospital in the Lekki area of the state where he was screened and found to be in good condition, with no symptom of the disease.

He said: “The attention of @followlasg and @LSMOH has been drawn to a story of a suspected case of #2019nCoV infection which presented at a particular private hospital in Lekki on 29/01/2020.

“The subject in question is an adult male Nigerian who arrived from China 4 days ago. He was in Shanghai throughout his stay in China and during his stay he did not have any contact with anyone who was ill or from Wuhan region.

“On his return to Lagos he has followed our instructions from @LSMOH and like a responsible member of the society has chosen to self-quarantine. He presented to a hospital for a check-up just to be sure but was found to be perfectly well and asked to return home to continue his self- quarantine.

READ ALSO: ‘Life of a cow now more valued than that of human,’ Benue Christians cry out

“He is therefore clinically not a suspected case of #2019-nCoV as he is not exhibiting any symptoms. As of 2:38 p.m. today when I called the epidemiology officers of @LSMOH and the doctor that attended to him at the hospital in Lekki, he remains in perfect health with no symptoms of #nCoV2019.

“Nevertheless @LSMOH will continue to monitor his welfare till the end of his self-quarantine period. As of now, there is no suspected or confirmed case of #nCoV2019 in Lagos.”

Join the conversation

Opinions