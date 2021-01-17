‘We have no COVID-19 issue. Any patient that enters Iwoland will be automatically healed,’ Oluwo boasts

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, boasted on Saturday that the town was bestowed with supernatural powers to heal COVID-19 patients.

The monarch, who stated this at ceremony to mark his fifth anniversary on the throne, prayed for a quick end to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He also urged the citizens to comply with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to check the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The event was attended by Emir of Bichi Emirate, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi and several others.

READ ALSO: Oluwo’s vehicle stolen in Lagos hotel

The Oluwo said: “God has bestowed power on kings to legislate on his behalf on earth and I want to thank God that he has been supporting me since I became the king of this ancient town.

“Within the five years of my reign, the community has witnessed a series of development. My subjects are living happily and healthy. We did not have any issue with COVID-19. Anybody with COVID-19 that enters Iwo will be automatically healed.”

Iwo is a town in Osun State with over 30 ancient and powerful kings under the control of the Oluwo.

Osun State has 1, 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 fatalities, according to the NCDC.

Join the conversation

Opinions