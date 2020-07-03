We have no differences to resolve in APC —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, declared on Thursday night that there were no differences to be resolved in the party.

He said there was no crisis in the party and no fight to reconcile.

The former Lagos State governor stated these shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni and other members of the team at his Bourdillon residence, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Other members of the committee at the meeting were the Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Secretary of the Committee, James Akpan Udo-Edehe and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

He said: We have no differences to be sorted out in the APC. We just had a consultation and it is how our party, the APC, would continue to be a progressive party.”

According to him, the committee is a consultative body and not reconciliation panel since nobody is fighting anybody.

”There are instances when you disagree, but it doesn’t mean that you cannot discuss it over and be a good example in leadership and politics,” Tinubu added.

He also said that politics without seeming media crisis would be less interesting.

“But the question is, are we committed to building this party and Nigeria? That is what we are all about.

“We are steering the ship of our nation and our party in the right direction,” the party chieftain stated.

He said the party leadership trusts and respects the chairman of the caretaker committee and would support him to succeed in its mandate.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe State, said the forum was part of the consultation the committee was making.

“You know the task before us is daunting, and we need guidance, experience, and prayers from our leaders,” he said.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his delight to have his colleagues in the state.

He said: “It’s been a very fruitful discussion we have had here this evening.”

