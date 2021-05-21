We have no plan to collect phone identification numbers – NCC | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dismissed reports that it intends to collect Nigerians’ phone identification numbers.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, who reacted to the reports in a statement on Friday, said the commission has no plan to collect mobile network subscribers’ International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) from July.

There were reports that the Federal Government planned to collect the subscribers’ identification numbers.

The IMEI number allows phones to be tracked and monitored by security agents.

It allows access to users’ sensitive data.

However, Nigerians have deplored the plan over privacy concerns.

The statement read: “The reports in question emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the commission’s website.

“It is pertinent to state that the commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks. The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.”

Adinde, therefore, advised Nigerians to disregard the reports.

