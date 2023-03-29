We have nothing to do with US group plotting Biafra govt in exile —IPOB

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from a pro-Biafra group in the United States which said it was plotting to install a “Biafran government in exile.”

The US-based group, said to be running an illegal Radio Biafra, had, on Tuesday, in a broadcast on the pirate channel, said it was planning to install the government completely with its own currency, constitution, flag and anthem.

But in a statement on Wednesday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the secessionist group said it does not have any pact or affiliation with the US group, neither is it planning any government in exile.

“IPOB is not part of the formation of Biafra government in exile anywhere,” Powerful said.

“There are no factions whatsoever in IPOB, and we do not have any link with autopilot groups.

“Any group operating under whatever name or disguise outside IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Directorate of State (DOS) is on its own.”

The IPOB spokesman insisted that contrary to media reports that there are plans to print Biafran currency and other paraphernalia, the group’s dream is to realise a sovereign state of Biafran without resorting to underhand measures.

“The people behind the shambolic Radio Biafra government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they should stop linking themselves to IPOB.

“We have often made it clear to Biafrans that IPOB has no hand in the purported Biafra government in exile.

“Those piloting governments in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they don’t mean well for Biafra freedom and restoration. They are politicians and not a non-violent freedom fighting movement like IPOB.”

“This is a warning to Ndigbo to stop following noise makers who disguise as people in the Biafran struggle to distract IPOB and call attention to themselves. Our people should stop being emotional about the Biafra Independence so that they don’t get fooled easily.

“There is time for everything as the struggle progresses. IPOB is carefully and patiently implementing every strategy toward our freedom,” he added.

