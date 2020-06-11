We have secured 2,240 convictions, seized assets worth about N1 trillion in five years —EFCC

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said on Thursday the commission had impounded several private jets belonging to some suspected looters of the nation’s treasury in the last five years.

Magu, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, added that the commission had also seized estates, ships, petrol stations, schools, hotels, shopping malls, jewelleries and other proceeds of crime.

He said the EFCC would soon arraign the suspects behind the looting of the country’s treasury in court.

Magu said: “As you all know in your regular reporting the EFCC is not only ahead, it is clearly so. We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting. Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years.

“We have recovered assets in excess of N980billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools, hotels, trucks and other automobiles, jewelleries, plazas, shopping malls, and electronics, among others.”

