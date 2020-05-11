We have started releasing impounded vehicles —LASTMA

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, said Monday it had started releasing vehicles impounded by its operatives for alleged violation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state between March 1 and April 14.

Oduyoye, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency Public Relations Officer, Olumide Filade, said LASTMA had started releasing the vehicles without charges in compliance with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive.

The governor had last month directed the agency to release all the impounded vehicles after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The LASTMA chief said: “Following the directive of the governor, to release all vehicles apprehended from March 1 to April 14 for violating the lockdown order of the federal and state governments, the agency has been complying with the directive.

“The directive, which is part of the state government’s palliative measures to motorists who flouted rules and regulations, is to ameliorate the unavoidable discomfort of the lockdown order owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Owners of the vehicles are to come over with valid original documents consisting of vehicle licence, roadworthiness certificate, and insurance before the vehicles can be released to the rightful owners.”

He, however, said such palliative was not extended to those who violated the order after April 14.

