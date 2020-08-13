‘We have to produce what we eat’, Buhari reiterates need for local content enforcement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday announced that his administration had approved a N2.6 trillion economic sustainability plan to help boost local productions, sciences and innovations for the local manufacturers in the country.

He disclosed this during the virtual commissioning of the 17-storey building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Thursday.

He said, “This project during its construction had generated direct jobs to our teeming youths, and with the commissioning today, it brings to the fore our zeal in empowering our citizens and given them the opportunity to grow in their business endeavours.

“That is why two of the executive orders under our government are related enforcement of local contents. We have recently approved a N2.6 trillion economy sustainability plan, the plan is aimed at promoting local production, sciences and innovations.

“The impact of the pandemic has further shown that we have to produce what we eat, and make exports. All these policies directives and programmes are also meant to address some of the causative factors of insecurity and provide employment opportunities for our citizens. It also helps businesses to compete, compete and grow our social means of livelihood.”

President Buhari commended the executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote and his team for the completion of the project.

Speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, applauded Buhari, saying that the completion and commissioning of the project showed the president’s commitment for continuity.

According to Wabote, 95 per cent of the manpower used in the construction of the project was sourced from the local manpower.

