We have what it takes to crush terrorists, bandits, CDS, Irabor boasts | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, March 11, revealed that the armed forces had the requisite manpower and firepower to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism and banditry in the country.

He also dismissed insinuations of lack of synergy among the ranks of the troops.

Irabor, during a visit with other service chiefs to the 2 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan said the visit was to demonstrate leadership by example.

“The armed forces of today demands that each of the services work together given that the threat that we face required partnership and collaboration. The misconceived ideas or opinions in the town by those who are uninformed to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity group are not true.

“What we have been doing today is to let you know that disparity does not exist, we have come today to be an encouragement team to work together and let you know the directive of the president,” he stated.

According to Irabor, President Buhari had directed them to ensure they restore peace and security to the country within a few weeks in conjunction with other security agencies.

He lauded the officers for what they have been doing so far and charged them not to rest on their oars.

He also urged them to ensure that they overcome the security challenges facing the country within the shortest time possible.

The CDS assured the officers that much is being done on their welfare while charging them to be disciplined in order to end terrorism.

