We have you in mind, Obaseki tells senior citizens

Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Governor, has assured that his administration was dedicated to raising the standard of living of senior citizens across the state, noting that the state government’s pension reforms had improved conditions for the aged.

Obaseki stated this during a courtesy visit by executive members of the West Africa Coalition for Indigenous People’s Rights (WACIPR) in Benin yesterday.

The governor who was represented by Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, his Chief of Staff, claimed his administration knows the importance of the welfare of pensioners and senior citizens in the state.

According to Obaseki, “The government has senior citizens in mind. That is why my administration ensured that civil servants are enrolled into the pension scheme since it started in the state in 2017.

Read also: It’s a shame we’re still importing fuel —Gov Obaseki

“Since 2017, it has become mandatory for all civil servants in the state to be enrolled into the scheme to prepare them for retirement. The scheme plans for retirees and senior citizens who are above sixty years of age.”

“This government cares for its citizens and has a soft spot for the elderly. We will continue to implement policies and programmes that will make life better for them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ogieriakhi Joseph, who led the delegation of the WACIPR told newsmen that the organisation was non-governmental and focuses on improving the welfare of the elderly and senior citizens in Nigeria, saying, “Our group have mandates in three areas namely, healthcare; exercises and recreation, leisure.”

By Mohammed Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now