‘We issued only one certificate to Obaseki’, UI counters APC

The management of the University of Ibadan on Sunday restated that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was issued only one certificate upon graduation, contrary to claims by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he had two certificates with different dates.

The Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, told journalists at the university campus that the institution stood by its earlier statement that Obaseki gained admission to the UI in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university,” the registrar added.

The UI Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, also confirmed the governor was a product of the university.

He said the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee was not true.

Oladejo said: “We stand by our statement on Obaseki. How can you issue two certificates to a candidate? That is not true. It is not possible. He graduated in 1979 from the university. We issued only one certificate to him, not two.”

The APC screening panel had on Friday disqualified the governor from the Edo State governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his university and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates submitted to the party as part of requirements for the election.

The party also disqualified two other aspirants from the governorship race.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had since upheld the governor’s disqualification from the exercise.

