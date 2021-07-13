We know individuals behind banditry, kidnapping in Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, said on Tuesday he knows the individuals behind kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the state.

Mohammed stated this when he distributed cash and starter packs worth N75 million to some beneficiaries in Darazo local government area of the state.

He vowed to expose the culprits at the right time.

The governor added that intelligence information at his disposal showed that some disgruntled politicians in Abuja are the ones bringing criminals into the state just to discredit him.

He said: “I want our people to always be together, we should eschew rumour and rumour mongering, hatred, treachery, and mischief.

“Don’t listen to the Abuja politicians who have nothing to offer other than to pull down Bala Mohammed.

“By the grace of God, I have become governor with or without them and of course, I will live my time allotted to me by Allah.

“I may go for second term, I may not even live to that time; I may go for the presidency, there is nothing they can do. I know of what they are doing.

“Those Abuja politicians are not doing anything to us other than bringing mischief. I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes. We will prove tough but certainly, we are not afraid of them.

“You have seen what is manifesting on Bauchi of recent, criminality everywhere, kidnapping and stealing, it is not just like that. We have security reports and we know those behind that.”

