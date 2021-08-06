We lost 70 people, 1,000 farmlands, 2,500 houses in four days —Plateau Community

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Davidson Malison, has disclosed that not less than 70 persons were slaughtered by killer Fulani herdsmen who laid siege to the Jebbu Miango and Kwall Districts of the state for four days.

According to Malison in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, the invasion of the communities which began on Saturday July 31, also left over 1000 farmlands destroyed while 2500 houses were razed by the invaders.

Malison added that the deceased were killed during the “sustained attack that lasted four days from Saturday to Wednesday without the intervention of the police, Operation Safe Haven and any other security agencies.”

“Within four days, over 70 persons have been killed, over 2500 houses have been burnt down and over 1000 hectares of farm land have been destroyed completely,” the statement said.

“Household items that we cannot even count them, they are in an immeasurable form have been completely carted away.

“Domestic animals in an estimated form worth N100 million have been looted by these herdsmen. The damage that these herders have caused Irigwe nation is so unbearable, this is the first time that Irigwe land has faced this kind of dangerous attack.

“Even the residence of former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lumumba Da’ade and food items, generators, motorcycles and water pump machines were destroyed and carted away.

“The Fulani bandits came with vehicles, looted foodstuffs, house hold items and other valuables in most homes before setting ablaze.

“The most unfortunate aspect of the saga is that the herders sustained attack on these villages for four days without repel by security forces especially that the Jabbu Miango share fence with 3rd Amour Division of the Nigeria Army, Rukuba, were we have the GOC that doubles as the STF Commander.”

Malison further explained that the attacks took a different dimension as the herders did not only mean harm to Irigwe people but are in for an agenda to forcefully take over their ancestral land which he said will be resisted with every means.

