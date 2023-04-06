‘We lost Kano due to selfish individuals’, APC Chairman, Adamu, laments

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has lamented the party’s loss in the March 18 governorship election in Kano State as a painful experience which was caused by selfish politicians.

Adamu who made his feelings known in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, said the party would identify the culprits and dish out appropriate sanctions at the right time.

Adamu went on to blame those he claimed refused to do what they were told for the loss of the state to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), and said when the election noise dies down, the party would take action against the erring members.

READ ALSO:APC chairman, Adamu, admits Nigeria’s presidential, parliamentary elections ‘not perfect’

”Kano is among the states that we beat our chests and said that this is ours, because whatever we do, Kano is at the top of our list,” Adamu said.

“But because of selfishness, we found ourselves in this situation. We shouldn’t have lost Kano, but everything that happened to a person, God knows.

“We had warned all APC governors in Nigeria to do away with any form of selfishness before the election, and we think it is that selfishness that led us to lose in a state like Kano,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now